HLGU faces a ‘significant budget shortfall’

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal-LaGrange University is facing what the Vice President for Academic Administration Robert J. Matz calls a “significant budget shortfall.”

According to Transitional President Rodney A. Harrison, the school’s highest priority is an immediate debt reduction of $690,000.

Harrison said the school must then raise $1.51 million by June 30 to get the school to the new academic year.

According to Harrison, at the start of the new fiscal year in July, the school will implement its new budget, which Harrison said is balanced and achievable and will restore HLGU to strength.

Harrison explained the situation in a letter posted to the university’s website on Wednesday.

In that letter, Harrison announced the goal of $2.2 million and outlines the following areas as the university’s greatest needs:

Immediate debt reduction

Student aid and scholarships

Faculty retention

Operating expenses

According to the university, last week students joined with faculty, staff, administrators, community members, local church pastors and leaders from the Missouri Baptist Convention in a time of solemn assembly.

The university reported that “prayers of repentance were offered for pride, bitterness, and failures of stewardship.” The following day HLGU trustees and campus leaders began to outline the University’s future and enact measures to move forward.

Harrison also announced he has agreed to serve at HLGU without compensation.

“My desire for this season of service is to provide God-honoring leadership to ensure the mission of HLGU stays alive,” Harrison said in the letter. “To that end, we have made difficult, but necessary, decisions including drastic cuts to ensure that outcome.”

Harrison also appointed Matz to serve as executive vice president during the transition period.

“God is moving at HLGU and is providing a path forward for the University,” Matz said. “Unexpected new partnerships with local healthcare providers and local church associations, potential grants from like-minded organizations, along with a complete restructuring of our budget process provide clear evidence of God’s kind provision for Baptists’ first university west of the Mississippi River.”

University officials reported that HLGU trustees also voted to refocus the current Strength for the Future campaign to support the overall mission of the school, set tuition and fees for the 2023-2024 academic year, and approved rank promotions to four faculty members.

Tim Finlay was promoted to assistant professor of business, Alyssa Pyne was promoted to assistant professor of music, Jordan Hosmer was promoted to assistant professor of English, and Courtney Janes was promoted to associate professor of education.

On Jan. 23, then-HLGU President Anthony Allen announced his resignation from the university after nine years of service.

According to an HLGU news release at the time, his decision came from a combination of needing to “recover from some lingering health issues, spend more time with his family, and give the opportunity for new leadership to move HLGU to the next level of success.”

Allen’s resignation went into effect Jan. 31.

Matz was named as acting president while the university searched for an interim president.

