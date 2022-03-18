Local schools to receive funds from Illinois library grant program
QUINCY (WGEM) - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White announced Friday that he awarded more than $1.4 million in FY 22 School District Library Grant Program awards to 672 public school districts.
The following local schools will be receiving funds from the grant program:
- Southeastern CUSD #337 in Augusta received $850.
- Western CUSD #12 in Barry received $850.
- Scott-Morgan Community Unity School District 2 in Bluffs received $850.
- Bushnell-Prairie City CUSD #170 in Bushnell received $850.
- Central CUSD 3 in Camp Point received $850.
- Macomb CUSD #185 in Macomb received $1570.58.
- Mendon CUSD #4 in Mendon received $850.
- Brown County CUSD #1 in Mount Sterling received $850.
- Nauvoo-Colusa CUSD #325 in Nauvoo received $850.
- Payson CUSD #1 in Payson received $850.
- Pikeland CUSD #10 in Pittsfield received $913.23.
- Pleasant Hill CUSD #3 in Pleasant Hill received $850.
- Quincy SD #172 in Quincy received $5,024.47.
- Winchester CUSD #1 in Winchester received $850.
“As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are critical in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”
The grants were awarded based on a formula of $.885 per student, with a minimum grant award of $850.
The School District Library Grant Program is used for:
- Fiction and/or non-fiction books
- Educational CDs and DVDs
- Library subscriptions
- Electronic resources
- New computers
- Wi-Fi connectivity improvements
