Local first responders honored by Quincy Exchange Club

By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Local first responders and community volunteers were honored at a ceremony during the Quincy Exchange Club meeting Friday at the Elks Lodge in Quincy.

Speeches were given by several community officials, such as Quincy Police chief Robert Copley, Adams County Ambulance Chief John Simon, Tri-Township Fire Department Chief Tom Bentley and more.

Following the speeches, past award winners and new honorees were announced. Those who won the awards include:

  • Firefighter of the Year: Lt. Casey Otten with Tri-Township Fire Department
  • Law Enforcement Officer of the Year: Trooper Jarred Hester with the Illinois State Police out of Macomb
  • EMS Professional of the Year: Sandy Behl
  • Citizen of the Year: Randy Collins (Posthumously)
Lt. Casey Otten holding his Firefighter of the Year Award, joined by his family.
Lt. Casey Otten holding his Firefighter of the Year Award, joined by his family.(WGEM)

Otten, who was recognized for his work throughout the year and especially during a grain bin rescue, said he was honored for the award and the support from his family.

“There’s been years of recipients that I looked up to, and it’s very flattering to be among that group, to be considered for this type of award you know. A big thank you to the exchange club, a big thank you to my family for always being so supportive and allowing me to do the job that I really love,” Otten said.

Sandy Behl was awarded EMS Professional of the Year by John Simon.
Sandy Behl was awarded EMS Professional of the Year by John Simon.(WGEM)

Behl was presented the EMS professional of the year award, in part, due to her extensive work and ability helping to teach and train paramedics.

Hester was praised for his hard work, especially regarding an assault case in which he helped the victim get back on the right track and arrested the person convicted of the crime.

Hester said he was humbled by the award, and he is constantly inspired by everyone in uniform.

“What drove me toward law enforcement is the men and women I’d met that wore the uniform, currently and in the past, and I think that just appealed to me... the idea of what I saw them accomplish in their careers,” said Hester.

The Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award was presented to Illinois State Trooper Jarred...
The Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award was presented to Illinois State Trooper Jarred Hester.(WGEM)

Randy Collins was posthumously awarded the citizen of the year award due to his extensive volunteer work in the community throughout the years.

Randy Collins was posthumously awarded the citizen of the year award due to his extensive volunteer work in the communi6ty throughout the years. last Christmas at the age of 62.

Some of his surviving relatives accepted the award on his behalf, saying Collins loved the community.

“Thank you for making him feel at home, I know he loved it,” they said.

Relatives of Randy Collins accepted the award for Citizen of the Year.
Relatives of Randy Collins accepted the award for Citizen of the Year.(WGEM)

