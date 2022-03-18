Local students learn about different professions at Junior Achievement Career Fair

QUINCY (WGEM) - Dozens of students across the Tri-States learned about different career opportunities Friday at the Junior Achievement Career Fair.

The event at Quincy University allowed eighth- and ninth-graders to speak to more than 40 business professionals in fields like law enforcement, IT and banking.

It’s meant to inspire them to think about future career options so they can better tailor their high school experience.

Junior Achievement District Manager Taylor Rakers said the event gives students a chance to network early.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to connect the business community with area students so they’re able to see what the students are looking for and what the next generation of the workforce is going to look for for them,” Rakers said.

Rakers said it’s important to start thinking about future jobs sooner rather than later.

“High school is different even than it was 10 years ago. If they know what they want to be they can really tailor their high school experience to what they’re interested in,” Rakers said.

WGEM’s own Tony Cornish Jr. spoke to students about his job as a sports director. He shared what it’s like to work in the sports broadcasting industry and gave them advice on how to achieve their dreams.

