Mark Twain Lake temporarily closing two areas

Camping
Camping(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday that the Robert Allen Recreation Area and the Frank Russel Campground will be closed temporarily.

The Robert Allen Recreation Area will be closed from March 21 to April 4 due to road repairs related to erosion caused by fluctuating lake levels.

The Frank Russel Campground will be closed for the entirety of the 2022 camping season, March 1 through Nov. 30.

The campground will be undergoing campsite upgrades.

Access into the Joanna, Clear View, and Flint Ridge loops will not be permitted during this time as this will be an active construction site.

The Equestrian Campsites 61-67, Frank Russell Pond, Joanna Trail access, and Frank Russell Archery Park will remain open.

If you have any further questions please contact the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112.

