Pike County Sheriff asks for public’s help to find missing man

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Friday asked for the public’s help to find a missing person.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Joel Shaw, 30, has been missing since the early evening hours of March 7.

The sheriff’s office reported Shaw was last seen just southwest of Fishhook, where he was reportedly dropped off to go rock hunting. On March 14, a ground search was conducted. The Illinois State Police Air Operations also searched from the air.

On March 15, a larger ground search was done, which involved multiple emergency response agencies, along with local residents and family.

According to the sheriff’s office, they had received what they called a credible tip on March 15 that Shaw was seen on March 10 at 4:30 p.m. walking north of Highway 104 on 372nd Street. A ground and air search was done of this area and is ongoing.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Shaw’s whereabouts to contact them at (217) 285-5011. Tips can be made anonymously.

