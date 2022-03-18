Advertisement

Rain on and off again through the day

Widespread rain
Widespread rain(WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our Friday morning with mild temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A low pressure system to our southwest is moving northeast towards the Tri-States. Because of this, we have cloudy skies and rain showers have moved into the area. The showers will turn widespread through the morning. At times, the rain will fall on the lighter side. Although, some heavier pockets of rain are also expected. It will not rain every minute of the day today. We’ll have breaks in the rain, which at times could last for a couple of hours. Especially this afternoon and evening. However, the rain will continue on and off again through the day. Everyone in the Tri-States will get rain. As for temperatures, daytime highs will be more seasonable in the 50s.

By this evening we’ll have some widely scattered showers. By tonight, the widely scattered showers looks to continue but mainly east of the Mississippi River. Through the night, temperatures will fall into the 30s. So any remaining rain showers may have a few snowflakes mixed in.

