Warm air returns

70 degree temps will again warm the Midwest
By Brian Inman
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Rainy and Gray skies that enveloped the area Friday will be a distant memory this weekend. While we did see some beneficial rainfall with rainfall totals anywhere from a quarter of an inch up to nearly an inch, the weekend looks to be dry. We will start on Saturday with some cloud cover and then we will see a gradual clearing. Temperatures on Saturday will be slightly above what is normal for this time of year with a little bit of a northwest wind at times gusting up to 25 miles per hour. Sunday should be a full day of sunshine the wind will shift out of the southwest and that will allow our temperatures to warm up to near 70 for most of the area. I’ll back that up with another 70 degree day on Monday. By Tuesday another active weather pattern sets up through Wednesday night. Our next storm system looks almost like a carbon copy of the one that gave us the rain on Friday. While there could be some thunderstorms next week it looks as if the severe potential will stay south of the region.

