WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (March 17) Lia Quintero And The QND Lady Raiders Return To The IHSA Soccer Pitch In Search Of Their 2nd Win Of The Season And The John Wood Lady Blazers Host St. Louis CC On The NJCAA Softball Dirt

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - For the second day in a row, the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team will be in the spotlight at Advance Physical Therapy Field at 4:30 p.m. That’s when (1-0) QND will play host to the Bullets of Williamsville High. The game comes less than 24 hours after the “Blue and Gold” posted a 3-2 win over Quincy High School (on Wednesday) during their 2022 season opener. We’ll have game highlights from the QND campus at 10th & Jackson in “The Gem City.”

New South Shelby head boys basketball coach Kent O’Laughlin is elated to be back at the helm of the Cardinals basketball program. Previously during his extensive coaching career, O’Laughlin led the Cards to 115 wins on the prep hardwood as head coach. he also coached the football team as well as the girls basketball team at SSHS during his tenure at SSHS. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with the former Marceline Athletic Director in Shelbina earlier today to get his thoughts on being back in “Cardinals Country” coaching with his son Luke O’Laughlin (head coach of the of the Lady Birds basketball team at South Shelby).

On the college softball dirt, the Lady Trailblazers of John Wood Community College were locked in a tough doubleheader battle on their home turf earlier today. JWCC was playing host to St. Louis Community College. We’ll have game highlights headed your way...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.