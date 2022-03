WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (March 17) Kent O’Laughlin Shares Thoughts Regarding His Return To South Shelby As Head Coach Of The Boys Basketball Team And Culver-Stockton Sweeps A Doubleheader Against William Woods On The NAIA Softball Dirt

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

IHSA Soccer

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Williamsville Bullets 0

QND Lady Raiders 8 (Final)

QND: Lia Quintero (3 Goals)

Annie Eaton (3 Goals)

Sage Stratton (1 Goal)

Haley Meyer (1 Goal)

QND Now (2-0) On The Season

Lady Raiders Will Host The Lady Crusaders Of Helias-Catholic On Saturday

(11:00 AM Start Time At Advance Physical Therapy Field)

IHSA Soccer (Girls)

Macomb 0

East Peoria 0 (Final)

IHSA Baseball

Camp Point Central 1

Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 11

CPC Panthers Now (1-2) On The Season

IHSA Softball

Quincy Blue Devils 9

Brown County 15

Payson-Seymour 10

West Central 0

Pittsfield 5

Carrollton 9

PHS: Grace Henry (3-For-4) 5 RBI

College Softball

NJCAA

Game 1

St. Louis CC 6

John Wood 3

Game 2

St. Louis CC 18

John Wood 6

NAIA Softball

GM 1

William Woods Lady Owls 2

Culver-Stockton Lady Wildcats 3

GM 2

William Woods Lady Owls 1

Culver-Stockton Lady Wildcats 4

College Lacrosse

Culver-Stockton College 3

QU Lady Hawks 15

QU Now (3-4) On The Season

Culver-Stockton Slides To (2-3)

NCAA Basketball Tournament

Midwest Region

Buffalo, New York

(5) Iowa Hawkeyes 63

(12) Richmond Spiders 67

Iowa: Patrick McCaffery (18 Pts/2 Rebs/1 Assist)

Iowa Closes Out The 2021-22 Season At (26-10)

