WIU offering motorcycle safety program

MACOMB (WGEM) -Western Illinois University announced Friday that they partnered with Illinois Central College and its Motorcycle Safety Program to offer motorcycle safety courses to the public.

The Motorcycle Safety Program will be offered during the summer months and weekends on campus beginning in April. The classes are free for all riders.

“These classes will be offered to any Illinois resident, 16 years of age or older, who has a valid driver’s license,” said ICC Program Director Erik Hanks. “This course is designed to meet the needs of beginner and seasoned motorcyclists. The program gives in-classroom and on-motorcycle training, and can be used to gain your motorcycle license through the Illinois Secretary of State’s office. It may also help you get discounts through your insurance carrier.”

Each class will be offered in Q-Lot.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.