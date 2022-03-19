Adams County being proactive in getting more EMTs out in the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the worker shortage continues in all industries, Adams County is being proactive when it comes to making sure we continue to have enough EMTs in the Tri-States.

Come next Monday, 13 people will graduate from the EMT program, according to Adams County EMS Staff Development Specialist Adam Doellman.

Once they graduate, Doellman said the participants will be ready to hit the streets, all they have to do is pass a national registry test to get a license in one of the Tri-States, or any other.

He said this is the first year they’ve done a program of their own.

Another class should start in August, and there are talks to do a class parallel to that with Quincy Senior High School.

“There’s a possibility of having three EMT programs going on at the same time, starting in the fall, and that’s going to really help shape all the surrounding area to make sure we’re continuing to have those people grow and move into that career path,” Doellman said.

In the meantime, if you would like an introduction to the EMT profession, Doellman said you can go through the emergency responder program at the Quincy Regional Training facility.

He said it starts on April 4 and costs $100.

If you are interested, Doellman said you can email him at adoellman@co.adams.il.us.

