Fuel prices affecting Tri-State farmers as they head into planting season

QUINCY (WGEM) - With fuel prices continuing to rise, Tri-State farmers are preparing for what, they said, could be a costly spring planting season.

Farmer Rick Edwards said Friday that his out-of-pocket costs to plant this spring are higher than normal.

He said, on average, larger tractors and combines consume 100 gallons of fuel a day. Last year, he said they paid about $250 a day. Now, he spends $450 a day on fuel.

On top of that, he said transportation costs to ship their product, fertilizer, herbicide chemicals and seed have all increased, some have even doubled and tripled in cost.

He said, in the end, he and other farmers, are going to have to pass that cost on to the consumer.

“To buy some Roundup to spray on your yard. That stuff is probably going to be doubled, or even triple what it was last year, if it’s even on the shelves,” Edwards said. “So this is going to have a ripple effect to the consumer, too, who maintains their own yard.”

He said if fuel costs don’t go down, he anticipates it will cost them even more to harvest in the fall.

“By the time I sell my soybeans for a price at $12.50 for 60 bushel an acre and I take all my expenses out of that from my seed, my chemical, my fertilizer and machinery costs, and not paying myself anything from my time, we’re at a break even to losing a $100 an acre,” Edwards said.

