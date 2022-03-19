Advertisement

Lyft drivers say surcharge is helpful, but not enough

WGEM News at Ten
By Nick Karlik and Charity Bell
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - You will be paying more for a Lyft as the service has added a surcharge, but drivers said it’s not enough to offset the rising gas prices.

Lyft driver Elizabeth freeman said Friday she drives around 100 miles a day for 15 different rides. She said she gets a 55-cent surcharge for each ride.

On a good day, that comes to only about $6 to $8 more to cover gas.

She said this Lyft surcharge helps, but it’s not enough.

“Since I’ve started the gas prices have doubled. What they pay us has not changed, but they are charging the riders a lot more than what they were previously and we’re not seeing any of that,” Freeman said.

She said the best thing Lyft could do for drivers is increase the base pay of how much they make.

