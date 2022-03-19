McDonough Co. Sheriff’s Deputy arrests man with a warrant for attempted murder

MCDONOUGH CO. (WGEM) - On March 17 a McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the driver of a red 2005 Dodge Ram, on U.S. Highway 67 for for driving with no registration and multiple equipment violations.

Around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning the deputy pulled over Brandon D. Branigan, 31, of Rock Island, Illinois.

According to police, the deputy took Branigan into custody for a no bond warrant out of Scott County, Iowa for Attempted Murder and Intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Branigan was also charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and cited for not having insurance.

Branigan was extradited to Scott County Jail in Davenport, Iowa where he is waiting for a hearing.

The passenger in the vehicle, Deaguise R. Hall, 32, of Rock Island, Illinois was cited for Adult use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle.

