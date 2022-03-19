Advertisement

McDonough Co. Sheriff’s Deputy arrests man with a warrant for attempted murder

Brandon D. Branigan
Brandon D. Branigan(McDonough Co. Sheriffs Office)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDONOUGH CO. (WGEM) - On March 17 a McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the driver of a red 2005 Dodge Ram, on U.S. Highway 67 for for driving with no registration and multiple equipment violations.

Around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning the deputy pulled over Brandon D. Branigan, 31, of Rock Island, Illinois.

According to police, the deputy took Branigan into custody for a no bond warrant out of Scott County, Iowa for Attempted Murder and Intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Branigan was also charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and cited for not having insurance.

Branigan was extradited to Scott County Jail in Davenport, Iowa where he is waiting for a hearing.

The passenger in the vehicle, Deaguise R. Hall, 32, of Rock Island, Illinois was cited for Adult use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old, Austin Joel Shaw.
Pike County Sheriff asks for public’s help to find missing man
Donna Craig-Brown holds "Doug" what was believed to be the world's largest potato in the garden...
World’s largest potato denied title because it’s not actually a potato at all
Janice Baker, who lives in Hannibal, says she recently got a call from a local number. The...
Warning about another phone scam hitting the Tri-States
Lt. Casey Otten was awarded firefighter of the year at the ceremony.
Local first responders honored by Quincy Exchange Club
Hannibal-LaGrange University
HLGU faces a ‘significant budget shortfall’

Latest News

Armed Robbery
Two indicted in connection with Hannibal armed robbery
Palmyra Panthers Pitcher Nolyn Richards Ready For The Start Of 2022 Baseball Season
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 18)
Tri-State farmers feeling effects of high gas prices
Tri-State farmers feeling effects of high gas prices
Lyft drivers
Lyft drivers say surcharge is helpful, but not enough