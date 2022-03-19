NEMO firefighters gather for school bus rescue course.

KAHOKA, MO. (WGEM) - The Clark County Fire Corporation hosted an intensive school bus rescue class on Saturday. A total of 27 volunteer firefighters turning up for the intensive daylong course.

Zachary Sharpe, a firefighter and first responder, learned how react to a school bus emergency situation from inside and how to communicate with the team on the outside.

“It’s been some years back since we, actually, in Lewis County, had a bus wreck,” Sharpe said. “So, I’m new and I wanted to take the chance to learn a lot in case it ever does happen that we do know how to take care of the problem.”

As both a firefighter and first responder, Sharpe said it’s important to keep patients calm in a real scenario.

“We don’t want them to panic,” Sharpe said. “It’s really hard for us, honestly, probably to do this real scenario, because it’s kids. It’s tough to work on something like that with kids.”

Firefighter EMS Laurie Machmer said her job was to help stop the bus from rolling and to find ways to open the exit.

“We have a pretty big school district up here in Clark County,” Machmer said. “And we have a lot of buses running up and down these rural roads. So, the kids safety is one-hundred percent what we need to do.”

Fire Chief Chris Blomgren with the Kahoka and Clark County fire departments said 27 volunteers from Northeast Missouri came out to the bus rescue course.

“The effort has actually been a joint effort from all the fire chiefs here in the county,” Blomgren said. “We’ve talked over the past several years that we need to do more...what can we do?”

