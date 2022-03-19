Advertisement

Record turnout for Quincy beekeeping class

Dozens of people listened intently during the class.
Dozens of people listened intently during the class.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Dozens of people showed their passion for bees this afternoon at a beginners beekeeping class at the Adams County Farm Bureau.

People of all ages, and experience levels, turned out at the meeting which was hosted by the Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association.

Presentations were given about bee biology, necessary equipment, experiences of current beekeepers and more.

Officials with the association say they were thrilled with Saturday’s class because of the record turnout and all the new faces.

“Today’s class is extremely successful. Today’s class is the largest class we’ve ever had on record. I counted about 60 attendees, with 40 of those being new members to our club,” said treasurer Josh Inghram.

He said they normally have closer to 20 attendees per class.

Inghram said he has been involved with beekeeping for five years, and he is happy to see more people possibly jumping on board because of how important it is to take care of the local bee population.

“The fact that 70 years ago, when the landscape was different and we didn’t have as much farmland, we didn’t have as much agriculture... there was a lot more forests, there was a lot more prairie lands, so we had a lot more bees. Bees were able to pollinate and help our food sources grow. At this point in time, they don’t have the biodiversity to be able to survive like they once did,” said Inghram.

Several participants at the class, like Hannibal resident Lacey Blue, said the class was informative and enjoyable.

Blue said beekeeping was a hobby that she was hoping to start this season, and keep going into next Spring.

Inghram said those looking to get into beekeeping should have their equipment set up and ready by mid to late March and have their bees established by early to mid April.

He said anyone who was not able to attend the class can still come to the monthly meetings to learn more about beekeeping in preparation for next season.

Those classes are held at 6:30 p.m. every last Tuesday of the month at the Adams County Farm Bureau located in Quincy.

You can find out more information here.

