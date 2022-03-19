Advertisement

Two indicted in connection with Hannibal armed robbery

Armed Robbery
Armed Robbery(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - A Missouri man and woman have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to commit armed robbery at four business and two banks in six different cities, including one at a Check ‘n Go in Hannibal where they stole $200.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri, Drake Adam Stockton-Kenney of Columbia and Mary Catherine Sumpter of Moberly were charged in an eight-count indictment on March 16, by a federal jury in Jefferson City.

From Feb. 11 to Aug. 10, 2021 Stockton-Kenney and Sumpter allegedly stole $3,334 at gunpoint from Check into Cash in Moberly, on April 17, 2021; $297 from World Finance in Mexico, on May 4, 2021; $670 from Advance America in Marshall, on May 6, 2021; $200 from Check ‘n Go in Hannibal, on May 20, 2021; $8,690 from Alliant Bank in Pilot Grove, on June 2, 2021; and $22,027 from Alliant Bank in Boonville, on June 25, 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Stockton-Kenney pointed a firearm directly at employees in each of the robberies.

In addition to the Western Missouri robberies, Stockton-Kenney and Sumpter are being charged in one count of business robbery and two counts of bank robbery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that Stockton-Kenney is also being charged with three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old, Austin Joel Shaw.
Pike County Sheriff asks for public’s help to find missing man
Donna Craig-Brown holds "Doug" what was believed to be the world's largest potato in the garden...
World’s largest potato denied title because it’s not actually a potato at all
Janice Baker, who lives in Hannibal, says she recently got a call from a local number. The...
Warning about another phone scam hitting the Tri-States
Lt. Casey Otten was awarded firefighter of the year at the ceremony.
Local first responders honored by Quincy Exchange Club
Hannibal-LaGrange University
HLGU faces a ‘significant budget shortfall’

Latest News

Brandon D. Branigan
McDonough Co. Sheriff’s Deputy arrests man with a warrant for attempted murder
Palmyra Panthers Pitcher Nolyn Richards Ready For The Start Of 2022 Baseball Season
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 18)
Tri-State farmers feeling effects of high gas prices
Tri-State farmers feeling effects of high gas prices
Lyft drivers
Lyft drivers say surcharge is helpful, but not enough