Two indicted in connection with Hannibal armed robbery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - A Missouri man and woman have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to commit armed robbery at four business and two banks in six different cities, including one at a Check ‘n Go in Hannibal where they stole $200.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri, Drake Adam Stockton-Kenney of Columbia and Mary Catherine Sumpter of Moberly were charged in an eight-count indictment on March 16, by a federal jury in Jefferson City.

From Feb. 11 to Aug. 10, 2021 Stockton-Kenney and Sumpter allegedly stole $3,334 at gunpoint from Check into Cash in Moberly, on April 17, 2021; $297 from World Finance in Mexico, on May 4, 2021; $670 from Advance America in Marshall, on May 6, 2021; $200 from Check ‘n Go in Hannibal, on May 20, 2021; $8,690 from Alliant Bank in Pilot Grove, on June 2, 2021; and $22,027 from Alliant Bank in Boonville, on June 25, 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Stockton-Kenney pointed a firearm directly at employees in each of the robberies.

In addition to the Western Missouri robberies, Stockton-Kenney and Sumpter are being charged in one count of business robbery and two counts of bank robbery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that Stockton-Kenney is also being charged with three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

