WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (March 18) Keokuk Chiefs Offensive Lineman Trace Hackaday Signs National Letter Of Intent With Western Illinois And The Hannibal Pirates Baseball Team Will Now Hit The Diamond On Saturday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Two talented student-athletes from Keokuk High were in the Tri-State sports spotlight Friday morning in Lee County, Iowa. KHS senior Trace Hackaday was one of the Chiefs making headlines as he signed his ceremonial National Letter Of Intent. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle is headed to Western Illinois University next season. WGEM Sports discussed Hackaday’s decision with him earlier this year, and he indicated that he has a “a great relationship” with members of the WIU coaching staff and that assisted in helping him make his final decision. Trace also indicated that he selected the Leathernecks thanks in large part to WIU’s location and proximity to his home in Lee County. At this morning’s festivities, Hackaday shared a few thoughts regarding preparing for his first season in the collegiate ranks.

Keokuk High’s Natalie Ames also signed an “NLI” on Friday on the Lee County campus. The KHS golf standout, who has been a member of the Lady Chiefs golf team for the past 4 years, is headed to Iowa Wesleyan in the fall. We’ll have more details from Southeast Iowa.

Due to the rain that has hit the Tri-States region, the majority of prep baseball games on the schedule, have been postponed until Saturday. That’s the case for the Pirates of Hannibal High School. Right now the “Red and Black” are very upbeat regarding the success they hope to encounter this season on the MSHSAA diamond with their deep pool of talent on the roster. We’ll check in with the “Red & Black” camp at Historic Clemens Field for more insight.

