Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (March 18) Keokuk Chiefs Offensive Lineman Trace Hackaday Signs National Letter Of Intent With Western Illinois And The Hannibal Pirates Baseball Team Will Now Hit The Diamond On Saturday

Rain Causes Postponement Of Many Tri-State Area Prep Baseball Games On Friday
Keokuk Football Standout Signs National Letter Of Intent With Western Illinois
Keokuk Football Standout Signs National Letter Of Intent With Western Illinois(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Two talented student-athletes from Keokuk High were in the Tri-State sports spotlight Friday morning in Lee County, Iowa. KHS senior Trace Hackaday was one of the Chiefs making headlines as he signed his ceremonial National Letter Of Intent. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle is headed to Western Illinois University next season. WGEM Sports discussed Hackaday’s decision with him earlier this year, and he indicated that he has a “a great relationship” with members of the WIU coaching staff and that assisted in helping him make his final decision. Trace also indicated that he selected the Leathernecks thanks in large part to WIU’s location and proximity to his home in Lee County. At this morning’s festivities, Hackaday shared a few thoughts regarding preparing for his first season in the collegiate ranks.

Keokuk High’s Natalie Ames also signed an “NLI” on Friday on the Lee County campus. The KHS golf standout, who has been a member of the Lady Chiefs golf team for the past 4 years, is headed to Iowa Wesleyan in the fall. We’ll have more details from Southeast Iowa.

Due to the rain that has hit the Tri-States region, the majority of prep baseball games on the schedule, have been postponed until Saturday. That’s the case for the Pirates of Hannibal High School. Right now the “Red and Black” are very upbeat regarding the success they hope to encounter this season on the MSHSAA diamond with their deep pool of talent on the roster. We’ll check in with the “Red & Black” camp at Historic Clemens Field for more insight.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thurs. (Mar. 17) Part II

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (March 17) Kent O’Laughlin Shares Thoughts Regarding His Return To South Shelby As Head Coach Of The Boys Basketball Team And Culver-Stockton Sweeps A Doubleheader Against William Woods On The NAIA Softball Dirt

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Kent O'Laughlin Returns To Shelbina To Take Over The Reins Of The South Shelby Boys Basketball Program

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (March 17)

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (March 17) Lia Quintero And The QND Lady Raiders Return To The IHSA Soccer Pitch In Search Of Their 2nd Win Of The Season And The John Wood Lady Blazers Host St. Louis CC On The NJCAA Softball Dirt

Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:29 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Return To Action On The IHSA Soccer Pitch For The Second Day In A Row In The Gem City...

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wed. (March 15)

Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:13 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 16) “Crosstown Showdown”: QND Lady Raiders Square Off Against QHS Blue Devils On The Soccer Pitch And Keokuk Chiefs Lineman Trace Hackaday Set To Sign NLI On Friday In The Hawkeye State

Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:34 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
"Crosstown Showdown" Gets Underway On The IHSA Soccer Pitch At Quincy Notre Dame As The Lady Raiders Host QHS Blue Devils

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 16) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Open The 2022 IHSA Soccer Season At Home Against Quincy High And South Shelby Tabs Kent O’Laughlin As The Cardinals New Head Coach Of The Boys Basketball Program

Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Soccer Team Set To Play Host To Quincy High To Open The 2022 IHSA Season

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 15) Part II

Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 15)

Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 15) Hannibal Baseball Jamboree Gets Underway At Historic Clemens Field And Western Illinois Leathernecks Have Their Post-Season Basketball Tournament Game Postponed

Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Baseball Jamboree Gets Underway At Historic Clemens Field