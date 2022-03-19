WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 18) Palmyra Panthers Return A Strong Stable Of Pitching Arms For 2022 MSHSAA Baseball Season And The “Fighting Illini” Survive And Advance On The NCAA Tournament Hardwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Baseball

Jacksonville, Illinois

Game 1

Unity Mustangs 7

Varna Midland 6

UHS: Aiden Obert Belts Walkoff Double For Mustangs

Game 2

Unity Mustangs 6

Kewanee 7

NCAA Tournament

South Region

Pittsburgh, PA

(4) Illinois 54

(13) UT-Chattanooga 53

Illinois: Kofi Cockburn (17 Pts/13 Rebs/1 Assists)

Coleman Hawkins (10 Pts/8 Rebs)

Illinois Now (23-9) On The Season

College Softball

Western Illinois 0

St. Louis Univ. 8 (Final/5 Innings)

Western Now (4-17) On The Season

College Volleyball

Culver-Stockton College 0

Mount Mercy 3

C-SC Falls By The Scores Of (20-25, 8-25, 23-25)

C-SC Now (5-16) Overall & (4-12) In The Heart

College Lacrosse (Men)

Quincy University 5

Davenport 14

QU Hawks Now (4-2) Overall

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls 102

Phoenix Suns 129

Bulls Now (41-29) Overall On The Season

Listen To Bulls Games “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 1440/98.9)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.