WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 18) Palmyra Panthers Return A Strong Stable Of Pitching Arms For 2022 MSHSAA Baseball Season And The “Fighting Illini” Survive And Advance On The NCAA Tournament Hardwood
Chris Parsons Takes Over As The New Girls Head Basketball Coach At North Shelby
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
High School Baseball
Jacksonville, Illinois
Game 1
Unity Mustangs 7
Varna Midland 6
UHS: Aiden Obert Belts Walkoff Double For Mustangs
Game 2
Unity Mustangs 6
Kewanee 7
NCAA Tournament
South Region
Pittsburgh, PA
(4) Illinois 54
(13) UT-Chattanooga 53
Illinois: Kofi Cockburn (17 Pts/13 Rebs/1 Assists)
Coleman Hawkins (10 Pts/8 Rebs)
Illinois Now (23-9) On The Season
College Softball
Western Illinois 0
St. Louis Univ. 8 (Final/5 Innings)
Western Now (4-17) On The Season
College Volleyball
Culver-Stockton College 0
Mount Mercy 3
C-SC Falls By The Scores Of (20-25, 8-25, 23-25)
C-SC Now (5-16) Overall & (4-12) In The Heart
College Lacrosse (Men)
Quincy University 5
Davenport 14
QU Hawks Now (4-2) Overall
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls 102
Phoenix Suns 129
Bulls Now (41-29) Overall On The Season
Bulls Now (41-29) Overall On The Season
