WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 18) Palmyra Panthers Return A Strong Stable Of Pitching Arms For 2022 MSHSAA Baseball Season And The “Fighting Illini” Survive And Advance On The NCAA Tournament Hardwood

Chris Parsons Takes Over As The New Girls Head Basketball Coach At North Shelby
Palmyra Lady Panthers Continue Their Winning Ways On The Prep Hardwood
Palmyra Lady Panthers Continue Their Winning Ways On The Prep Hardwood(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Baseball

Jacksonville, Illinois

Game 1

Unity Mustangs 7

Varna Midland 6

UHS: Aiden Obert Belts Walkoff Double For Mustangs

Game 2

Unity Mustangs 6

Kewanee 7

NCAA Tournament

South Region

Pittsburgh, PA

(4) Illinois 54

(13) UT-Chattanooga 53

Illinois: Kofi Cockburn (17 Pts/13 Rebs/1 Assists)

Coleman Hawkins (10 Pts/8 Rebs)

Illinois Now (23-9) On The Season

College Softball

Western Illinois 0

St. Louis Univ. 8 (Final/5 Innings)

Western Now (4-17) On The Season

College Volleyball

Culver-Stockton College 0

Mount Mercy 3

C-SC Falls By The Scores Of (20-25, 8-25, 23-25)

C-SC Now (5-16) Overall & (4-12) In The Heart

College Lacrosse (Men)

Quincy University 5

Davenport 14

QU Hawks Now (4-2) Overall

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls 102

Phoenix Suns 129

Bulls Now (41-29) Overall On The Season

Listen To Bulls Games “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 1440/98.9)

