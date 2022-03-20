Advertisement

Animal Rescue League removes hundreds of animals from home

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it saved 42 dogs and two cages of hamsters from terrible conditions at an unlicensed breeder in Lee County on Tuesday.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARGYLE, Iowa (AP) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it removed hundreds of animals from the same rural Lee County property where it rescued 42 dogs in February.

The organization said in a news release that it helped remove 225 dogs, barn animals, reptiles and small animals from the home last week. It reports the animals were living in “horrendous” conditions.

In February, the organization removed 42 dogs and puppies and 41 hamsters from the same property.

The Des Moines Register reports a man and woman from the Argyle area were charged with seven counts of animal neglect on March 7, before the latest rescue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

