Annual Scouting for Food Drive wraps up

Around a dozen boy scouts and cub scouts delivered food to Quincy Catholic Charities on Saturday morning.
Around a dozen boy scouts and cub scouts delivered food to Quincy Catholic Charities on Saturday morning.(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Around a dozen scouts in Quincy went door-to-door bright and early on Saturday morning to “scout” for food as part of the nationwide annual Scouting for Food Drive.

Organizers said members of the Mississippi Valley Council Boy Scouts of America picked up 57 bags and delivered them to Quincy Catholic Charities to help them in their mission of feeding hungry people.

“Cub scouts is all about our duty to our country, our duty to our communities, and teaching them to support our communities,” said Scouting for Food chairman Stephen Maxwell.

Organizers said more boy scout volunteers are welcome for next year’s scouting for food drive.

“It would be nice to have more scouts to join,” said Troupe 1 Boy Scout Ryan Dula. “So that way, we can maybe have more people. More people giving out bags so we can help others.”

The pickup and drop-off was the wrap-up for a two-part series where last Saturday the scouts went door-to-door to deliver food.

