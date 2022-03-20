Advertisement

City of Macomb, WIU searching for ways to increase population and budget

City of Macomb and WIU work together to bring the population back up.
City of Macomb and WIU work together to bring the population back up.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb city officials said despite losing state and federal funds from their decreased population in the 2020 census, they hope they can make up that loss from other local resources.

Macomb city officials said much of Macomb’s population depends on enrolling and retaining Western Illinois University students and alumni. WIU’s Enrollment Management Vice President Amber Schultz said the last four to six years took a toll on enrollment, especially international students.

“Throughout the Trump administration and COVID, it was harder to get visas,” Schultz said. “It was harder to get students to travel. The whole country saw a dramatic decline in international student population.”

Schultz said their enrollment has slightly increased from 6,665 from the spring 2021 semester to 6,980 this semester. Schultz said they have a strategic plan to bring up the student population by twenty percent by 2027. She said its going to take the city and WIU working together to make it happen.

“I think that the relationship between the campus and the community is crucially important,” Schultz said.

The city of Macomb is finding ways to help attract students such as beautifying WIU and making the post-graduate experience smooth with job placement.

“Parents are coming with their kids as potential students so we want to make it as attractive to them as we can,” said city administrator, Scott Coker.

Coker said the city received about $130,000 dollars less in their budget than they expected with the population decline.

However, he said new additions to Macomb have helped make up for that lost revenue.

“We now have a cannabis dispensary in town which has had around $150,000 in additional revenue,” Coker said.

He said the city has also been collecting some online sales tax, as people place orders from sites like Amazon and have products delivered to them within the city’s limits.

“I can say we can justify that because that’s helping us pay for the streets, for the city,” Coker said. “The delivery comes across our streets.”

City officials said they also plan to conduct a special census soon which could help them out a lot. Information on population count and city budget can be found here.

