Country Cousins 4-H meal fundraiser returns to in-person dining

GOLDEN, IL. (WGEM) - The Country Cousins 4-H Club served a spaghetti dinner for one of their biggest annual meal fundraisers.

Club volunteers and parents said they were happy to be back to in-person dining after doing carry-out last year. Organizers said COVID restrictions caused a lower turnout in 2021, serving only about 90 people. They said they hoped to increase that number to at least 150 this year.

“I feel it’s important because we not only educate youth through fair projects, but give back to the community through community service,” said Country Cousins 4-H leader Rick Flesner.

Flesner said half of the proceeds will go to the 4-H club to keep it functioning and the other half to nonprofits in the community such as Golden’s nursing home, the historical society, the fire department, and more.

