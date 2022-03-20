Elevated Fire Danger Monday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Warm and dry conditions across the Tri-States Sunday will continue through the overnight hours and into Monday as well. Cloud cover will increase overnight into early Monday, preventing temperatures from dropping too much overnight. Lows will average out into the low 50′s, which is around where the high temperatures should be this time of year.

Heading into Monday, the cloud cover will clear out a bit late morning and early afternoon. These clearing skies, along with breezy Southerly winds gusting as high as 25-30mph will lead to temperatures jumping back into the low 70′s. The combination of the dry weather, the warm weather, and the low relative humidity will lead to elevated fire weather concerns across the Tri-States Monday afternoon.

The fire weather concerns will not be quite as severe as they have been across the central plains over the weekend were there were several wildfires. However, anyone planning on doing some burning as part of their spring cleaning should make sure to have a water source on standby or hold of on burning until next weekend.

The warm weather will come to an end midweek, as a stretch of cool and dreary days befall the region.

