Missing Pike County man found dead

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Department announced they found the body of Austin Shaw Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, more details will be revealed Monday after an autopsy.

Austin Joel Shaw, 30, went missing in the early evening hours of March 7.

The sheriff’s office reported Shaw was last seen just southwest of Fishhook, where he was reportedly dropped off to go rock hunting. On March 14, a ground search was conducted. The Illinois State Police Air Operations also searched from the air.

According to the sheriff’s office, they had received tip on March 15 that Shaw was seen on March 10 at 4:30 p.m. walking north of Highway 104 on 372nd Street. On Friday afternoon Sheriff David Greenwood confirmed that person was not Shaw.

