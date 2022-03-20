Advertisement

Warming Up for the First Day of Spring

The spring equinox occurs at 10:33AM Sunday morning.
By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a raw and chilly Friday and a seasonable Saturday, temperatures are set to really climb heading into Sunday. This warm up is timed perfectly, as Sunday marks the official beginning to spring!

The spring equinox occurs at 10:33AM Sunday morning, meaning that most direct rays of sunlight will move North of the equator. In the hours following the spring equinox, temperatures will rise into the low 70′s for much of the Tri-States. This puts temperatures as high as 15-20 degrees above average, with mostly sunny skies.

Cloud cover will build through the day on Monday to kick off the work week, but temperatures will still stay well above average. Overnight lows will also be anomalously warm, only dipping into the low 50′s. For reference, that is where high temperatures typically are this time of year.

The pattern changes though heading into the middle of the week, with another soaker forecast to move into the Tri-States.

