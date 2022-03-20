WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (March 19th, 2022) 2022 Central Illinois Sports All-Star Game Tipped Off With The Seniors; Showcasing One Last Time In Pittsfield, Illinois; QND Baseball Singles Out Sacred Heart Griffin And Takes Down Crosstown Rival Quincy; Lady Raider Soccer Remains Undefeated
High School Basketball
IHSA
Boys
2022 Central Illinois All-Star Game
Voshall Gym: Pittsfield, Illinois
West 62
East 51
Final
Illini West’s Max Richardson Named WEST MVP
Dunk Contest Winner: Quincy’s Jeremiah Talton
3-Point Contest: Pittsfield’s Nate Scranton
Free Throw Contest: Griggsville-Perry’s Tate Kunzeman
High School Baseball
IHSA
Sacred Heart Griffin 4
Quincy 2
Final
Sacred Heart Griffin 1
Quincy Notre Dame 7
Final
QND: Jake Schisler 6 Shutout Innings And 10 Strikeouts
Quincy 1
Quincy Notre Dame 8
Final
QND: Dalton Miller 3-Run Home Run And 4 RBI’s
Raiders Start Off 2-0 On The Season
Blue Devils Fall To 1-3 On The Season
Elsberry 8
Pittsfield 9
Final
PITT: Konner Allen 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 8 K’s
Montgomery County 7
Pittsfield 9
Final
PITT: Caden Casto 3-5 2 HR’s, 4 RBI’s
MSHSAA
Troy Showcase
Troy High School: Troy, Missouri
Hannibal 17
Battle 1
Final
Hannibal 3
Parkway West 5
Final
Pirates Start 1-1 On The Season
Southern Boone Showcase
Ashland, Missouri
Palmyra 3
Southern Boone 13
Final
Palmyra 2
Fulton 10
Final
Panthers Start 0-2 On The Season
High School Track & Field
IHSA
14th Annual Silver Streak Last Chance Indoor
Boys
Quincy Blue Devils
60 Yard Dash
3rd: Jettson Rose 7.21
60 Yard Hurdles
4th: Reid Savage 9.40
200 Meter Dash
Winner: Jettason Rose 22.62
1600 Meter Dash
3rd: Eric McClelland 4:49.13
5th: Thomas Hess 4:53.98
3200 Meter Dash
Winner: Fiker Rosen 10:14.15
Shot Put
3rd: LaMarrio Williams 13.89m
Girls
800 Meter Dash
Winner: Anna Schuering 2:23.16 (Meet Record)
1600 Meter Dash
Winner: Anna Schuering 5:24.17
4th: Amick McClelland 5:48.10
3200 Meter Dash
2nd: Alexandria Meyers 12:35.98
College Basketball
Summit League
The Basketball Tournament
Western Illinois 54
Univ. Of Texas-El Paso 80
Final
WIU: Tamell Pearson 15 Points
March Madness - Second Round
West
(9) Memphis 78
(1) Gonzaga 82
Final
(12) New Mexico State 48
(4) Arkansas 53
Final
East
(1) Baylor 86
(8) North Carolina 93
Final/OT
(5) Saint Mary’s 56
(4) UCLA 72
Final
(15) Saint Peter 70
(7) Murray State 60
Final
South
(11) Michigan 76
(3) Tennessee 68
Final
Midwest
(1) Kansas 79
(9) Creighton 72
Final
(12) Richmond 51
(4) Providence 79
Final
College Baseball
GLVC
Davenport 2
Quincy University 4
Final
QU: Gino D’Alessio And Dayton Croes Combined 5 For 6 At The Plate, 4 RBI’s
Davenport 10
Quincy University 8
Final
QU: Luke Napleton 1-5, HR (1), 3 RBI’s, 2 K
