WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (March 19th, 2022) 2022 Central Illinois Sports All-Star Game Tipped Off With The Seniors; Showcasing One Last Time In Pittsfield, Illinois; QND Baseball Singles Out Sacred Heart Griffin And Takes Down Crosstown Rival Quincy; Lady Raider Soccer Remains Undefeated

West Team Wins
West Team Wins(Gray TV)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
High School Basketball

IHSA

Boys

2022 Central Illinois All-Star Game

Voshall Gym: Pittsfield, Illinois

West 62

East 51

Final

Illini West’s Max Richardson Named WEST MVP

Dunk Contest Winner: Quincy’s Jeremiah Talton

3-Point Contest: Pittsfield’s Nate Scranton

Free Throw Contest: Griggsville-Perry’s Tate Kunzeman

High School Baseball

IHSA

Sacred Heart Griffin 4

Quincy 2

Final

Sacred Heart Griffin 1

Quincy Notre Dame 7

Final

QND: Jake Schisler 6 Shutout Innings And 10 Strikeouts

Quincy 1

Quincy Notre Dame 8

Final

QND: Dalton Miller 3-Run Home Run And 4 RBI’s

Raiders Start Off 2-0 On The Season

Blue Devils Fall To 1-3 On The Season

Elsberry 8

Pittsfield 9

Final

PITT: Konner Allen 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 8 K’s

Montgomery County 7

Pittsfield 9

Final

PITT: Caden Casto 3-5 2 HR’s, 4 RBI’s

MSHSAA

Troy Showcase

Troy High School: Troy, Missouri

Hannibal 17

Battle 1

Final

Hannibal 3

Parkway West 5

Final

Pirates Start 1-1 On The Season

Southern Boone Showcase

Ashland, Missouri

Palmyra 3

Southern Boone 13

Final

Palmyra 2

Fulton 10

Final

Panthers Start 0-2 On The Season

High School Track & Field

IHSA

14th Annual Silver Streak Last Chance Indoor

Boys

Quincy Blue Devils

60 Yard Dash

3rd: Jettson Rose 7.21

60 Yard Hurdles

4th: Reid Savage 9.40

200 Meter Dash

Winner: Jettason Rose 22.62

1600 Meter Dash

3rd: Eric McClelland 4:49.13

5th: Thomas Hess 4:53.98

3200 Meter Dash

Winner: Fiker Rosen 10:14.15

Shot Put

3rd: LaMarrio Williams 13.89m

Girls

800 Meter Dash

Winner: Anna Schuering 2:23.16 (Meet Record)

1600 Meter Dash

Winner: Anna Schuering 5:24.17

4th: Amick McClelland 5:48.10

3200 Meter Dash

2nd: Alexandria Meyers 12:35.98

College Basketball

Summit League

The Basketball Tournament

Western Illinois 54

Univ. Of Texas-El Paso 80

Final

WIU: Tamell Pearson 15 Points

March Madness - Second Round

West

(9) Memphis 78

(1) Gonzaga 82

Final

(12) New Mexico State 48

(4) Arkansas 53

Final

East

(1) Baylor 86

(8) North Carolina 93

Final/OT

(5) Saint Mary’s 56

(4) UCLA 72

Final

(15) Saint Peter 70

(7) Murray State 60

Final

South

(11) Michigan 76

(3) Tennessee 68

Final

Midwest

(1) Kansas 79

(9) Creighton 72

Final

(12) Richmond 51

(4) Providence 79

Final

College Baseball

GLVC

Davenport 2

Quincy University 4

Final

QU: Gino D’Alessio And Dayton Croes Combined 5 For 6 At The Plate, 4 RBI’s

Davenport 10

Quincy University 8

Final

QU: Luke Napleton 1-5, HR (1), 3 RBI’s, 2 K

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

