Another warm, but breezy day, before more rain arrives

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off the day unseasonably warm. Normally this time of year, morning temperatures are in the 30s. But this morning, temperatures are in the upper 40s for a few locations, with the rest of the Tri-States in the 50s. We are also starting off the day with some clouds. The clouds will stick with us for a little while, but will gradually break apart and clear out some later in the morning and early afternoon. This will lead to a period of some sunshine. The sunshine won’t last though. More clouds will start to build back into the area as we head into this evening.

It will be a pretty breezy day. Winds will be coming out of the south sustained at about 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 32 mph will be possible.

Due to the unseasonably warm start to the day, the breezy southerly winds and period of sun later on, daytime highs will be warmer in the low to mid 70s.

However, we have an elevated fire danger for this afternoon and evening. This will be due to the warmer temperatures, the breezy southerly winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels on the ground. So outdoor burning is strongly discouraged today.

By tonight, we’ll be mostly cloudy as we wait on a broad/widespread area of rain to move into the Tri-States. The rain will move in from the south/southwest. Right now, it looks like the rain will start after about 8 PM/9 PM for the southwestern tier of the Tri-States. Then it will spread through the rest of the area overnight.

