Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 21, 2022

Send your birthdays to the info on this picture.
Send your birthdays to the info on this picture.(WGEM)
By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Ryan Curran

Joanne Welsh Evans

Dan Reis

Marinelle Phillips

David VaLeu

Penny Padgett

Springdale Springer

Anne Koehler

Rev. Ron Graham

Eli Gronewold

Mary Goldenstein

Penny Padgett

Linda Taber

Chris Tenhaeff

Shelli Albert

Ember Keithley

Jim Smart

Ken Nichols

Kendal Hannant

Terry Johnson

Will Lauzon

Linda  Moore

Mark Aleman

Steve Lynn

Greg Duesterhaus

Tim Duesterhaus

Todd Duesterhaus

Quentin Stone

Steve Lynn

Pam Foster

ANNIVERSARIES

Roy & Debbie Small

Steve & Julie Terstriep

Andy & Holly Riggins

Ruben & Brenda Leffler

Baxter & Cindy Macomber

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 20, 2022

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 21, 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: March 21, 2021

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 19, 2022

Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Please email your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com at least two days in advance to see them on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 18, 2022

Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Email your birthdays to birthdays@wgem.com at least two days in advance to see them on air. Please include any necessary pronouncers.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 17, 2022

Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send birthdays to birthdays@wgem.com at least 2 days in advance to see them on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 17, 2022

Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: March 17, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 16, 2022

Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 16, 2022

Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: March 16, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 15, 2022

Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 15, 2022

Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: March 15, 2022