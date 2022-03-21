Chaddock Knowledge Center project funding included in federal omnibus bill

QUINCY (WGEM) - Chaddock officials say their plan to build a center to train educators on their treatment approach is getting a boost from the federal government.

Chaddock President and CEO Debbie Reed said the $800,000 they will be getting from the latest federal omnibus bill will go toward completing construction on their Knowledge Center facility.

She said some of the building’s spaces are complete and in use but others like the parking lot, breakout rooms and main gathering space still need work.

Reed said while the project’s price tag is over $2 million, she’s not worried about a lack of funding.

“We’ve had well over half of that has been raised using charitable dollars and so the funds from the omnibus bill, we are hoping construction costs are such that we will be able to complete it with those dollars,” she said.

Reed said there is a great demand for the service the Knowledge Center will provide; efficient ways to help kids work through developmental trauma and attachment issues.

She said due to the coronavirus pandemic and kids not being in school, they’re seeing a rise in kids with mental health issues.

She said the more educators familiar with their treatment methods, the greater the chance kids struggling with mental health issues can thrive.

“We will always provide direct services to kids but there is a limit to how many kids we can reach with that,” Reed said. “When we can train other professionals how to do these techniques that are so effective, we exponentially expand our mission reach and that’s our real goal with this.”

Reed said they are planning to hold a trauma-informed and relationship-based education conference for teachers across the Midwest at the Knowledge Center April 7 and 8.

She said they’re looking to equip attendees the knowledge to face classroom challenges they might not be equipped to deal with.

Reed said more information about the conference can be found at their website.

