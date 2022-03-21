Culver-Stockton Tri-State Development Summit names inaugural executive director

QUINCY (WGEM) - Culver-Stockton College President Douglas B. Palmer, along with the Tri-State Development Advisory Group, and Thomas A. Oakley announced Monday that Ms. Leslie Payne has been named as the Tri-State Development Summit inaugural executive director.

According to college officials, Payne will also be serving as the college’s first vice president for advancement and marketing.

As vice president for economic and workforce development and executive director of the Tri-State Summit, college officials stated, Payne will promote and implement initiatives to improve higher education engagement in community and industry partnerships through collaborative leadership and innovation.

According to the school, the Summit exists to bring together regional stakeholders to speak with one voice to three governors, six US senators, five US representatives, and state and local officials in Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa. Additionally, while serving as the key management leader, Payne will oversee the Summit’s administration, programs, and strategic plan.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to serve as the first Executive Director of the Tri-State Development Summit and the first Vice President for Economic and Workforce Development at Culver-Stockton College. Our region is rich with resources and options for collaborative and strategic relationships to address the needs and take advantage of the opportunities for building a strong regional economy and workforce,” said Payne.

“We are very pleased to have Leslie leading the conversations and connections as we work toward a strategic approach to our region’s economic health and vitality,” C-SC President Dr. Douglas B. Palmer said. “As we searched for the Executive Director to lead the Tri-State Development Summit, we determined that a focused leadership position that drew upon the resources of the College would further allow for deeper engagement in developing public and private collaborations that would assist in establishing and accelerating regional impact and growth.”

Founder of the Tri-State Development Summit Thomas A Oakley shared his excitement about Payne’s new title.

“I had worked with Leslie Payne for several months with no thought that she would consider the role of executive director of the Tri-State Economic Development Summit.” He noted that the “position will require a unique set of qualifications to restore and rebuild the Summit organization from top to bottom.”

Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC) Executive Director Corey Mehaffy said, “A dedicated person steering the collaborative working relationships among our communities will be incredibly beneficial for our tri-state region as we collectively focus on drawing attention to the resources and opportunities that this area has to offer to businesses, organizations and investors. The Tri-State Development Summit, led by Leslie, will be an important partner to all of us in this region, and I’m very pleased to have her leading this important effort.”

According to college officials, Payne will begin her new role on April 1.

