Gas prices impacting Meals on Wheels volunteers

QUINCY (WGEM) - Rising gas prices are impacting Meals on Wheels volunteers. Coordinators fear this could turn new volunteers away.

Scott Walden has been a volunteer delivery driver for the past two years. He uses his personal vehicle and pays for gas himself when he delivers food for the Meals on Wheels program.

“It’s always good to volunteer, to help people in need,” Walden said.

Quincy Meals on Wheels has more than 20 volunteers delivering food each day. Volunteers drive between five and seven miles every time they make a delivery route.

Coordinator Carrie Dyel said she is concerned about high gas prices turning away potential new volunteers.

“I fear that in the future, it may, mostly for new volunteers that we get because our regular volunteers that we have know their people and so they’re committed to coming in and doing the routes,” Dyel said.

Dyel said if prices remain high, they are going to discuss ways to recruit new volunteers and ensure the program can run as smoothly as possible.

“We haven’t really gotten together on a game plan yet, but it is something that is in our minds that we need to start looking at...I think what it’ll impact are future volunteers,” Dyel said.

Walden encourages everyone to become a volunteer as he said paying a little bit more for gas is worth it.

“The people are so grateful when you deliver the meals,” Walden said.

Meals on Wheels is always looking for volunteers. If you are interested, contact Carrie Dyel at (217) 592-3653.

