Hannibal parks preparing for warm months ahead

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal residents may notice some work on city parks as the city prepares for the rest of the spring and summer seasons ahead.

Maintenance crews with Hannibal Parks and Recreation have spent the last several weeks cleaning out landscape debris and implementing other improvements.

Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park along Rock Street in Hannibal is receiving the most attention.

After being beset by delays, the park now has playground equipment, mulch and a pavilion set up.

Hannibal Parks and Recreation supervisor Mary Lynne Richards says more work has yet to be done at the park.

“We’re adding in trash cans, picnic tables, eventually there will be a basketball court and some swing sets... So this park is going to be a must go to destination for a lot of Hannibal kids,” said Richards.

She said finishing the Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park will provide a big boost to the community.

“It’s 11 acres, it’s a good size park. But we haven’t had playground equipment here... and there’s a lot of kids in this neighborhood, a lot of people use this park, so we’re really glad that we’re able to add this big playground here,” said Richards.

She said they are planning on having a grand opening ceremony on April 11 that will include a few speeches and a ribbon cutting from girl scouts troop 9012.

That scout troop was chosen because they helped choose the equipment design for the playground out of 20 different proposals.

While the grand opening ceremony is not until April, Richards said the playground equipment is ready for kids to play on while the weather cooperates.

She advises that families just use extra caution while construction or maintenance workers complete their work.

Other projects that the city will be working on this spring include a new painting inside the Hannibal Aquatic Center and a new pavilion at Riverfront Park.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.