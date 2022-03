Hospital Report: March 21, 2021

QUINCY (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Daniel O’Brien McCartney, age 89, died on March 19 in the Blessing Emergency Room. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

David Mike Holtschlag, age 70, of Quincy died on March 18 in Blessing Hospital. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Robert K. “Kyle” Bryant, 46, of Quincy, passed away March 18 in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Brynen Tallman & Kattarina Jones of Quincy, IL...girl

Andrew J. & Jordan Hagan of Payson, IL...girl

Todd & Julie Logan Jr. of Mendon, IL...girl

