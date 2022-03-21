Advertisement

Match launches new app for single parents

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling...
According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.(Match via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Single parents looking to find a partner have a new tool.

The online dating company Match has just launched Stir, an app that focuses on linking unattached parents.

Company officials say they want to make sure there’s a place for men and women with kids to “feel like they can be themselves.”

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.

Most polled also say financial stability and emotional maturity are among the qualities most sought after in a potential mate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old, Austin Joel Shaw.
Missing Pike County man found dead
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it saved 42 dogs and two cages of hamsters from terrible...
Animal Rescue League removes hundreds of animals from home
Mary Catherine Sumpter
Two indicted in connection with Hannibal armed robbery
Dozens of people listened intently during the class.
Record turnout for Quincy beekeeping class
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week-Week 29

Latest News

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or...
Gas prices sink slowly after hitting record high
Deadly weekend of shootings across US
Police say the suspect performed what they call a “dangerous jump stunt” early Sunday morning...
WATCH: Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it