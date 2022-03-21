Advertisement

Palmyra disc golf tournament draws maximum number of participants

Palmyra Mo. Disc Golf
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PALMYRA (WGEM) - The city of Palmyra hosted its first Flower City Open Disc Golf Tournament on Saturday.

Palmyra Parks and Recreation Director Doug Meyers said they filled their max limit of 180 participants.

Participants came from all around the U.S. to join the tournament, including Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, Utah, Tennessee, Ohio, Kansas, and Missouri.

Some of the players that participated in the disc golf tournament were professional players, including Ali Smith, the 2021 Amateur Disc Golf World Champion, who played in the women’s division.

Meyers mentioned the influx in customers to local businesses.

“I think it had a pretty big impact, I mean people, you know, the disc golfers brought friends and family. And, you know they ate in town, they, you know, grabbed things at the grocery store, they got gas here,” Meyers said. “You know the big thing too, we have, for our small town, Palmyra, we have over 400 acres of park ground, so anytime we can showcase our park with events like this, you know, it’s a win-win.”

Meyers said they plan on bringing the tournament back next year.

Learn more about the results of the tournament here.

