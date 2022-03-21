QFD firefighters warn not to burn in city

QUINCY (WGEM) - Despite the rain forecast through the middle of the week, much of the day Monday was much warmer than average with temperatures in the 70′s.

With weather that warm, many of you may have continued working on your spring cleaning checklists.

However, Quincy firefighters are reminding everyone that open burning within city limits is illegal.

According to city ordinances, burning leaves is prohibited at all times, along with burning garbage or construction materials.

Firefighters say you can only burn other landscape debris when you get a permit from the fire department.

“Now to obtain that, you would have to go by central fire station, and you have to fill out a permit and turn it in. But, the kicker is you have to turn it in 7 days before the day you plan on burning,” said firefighter Tyler Staicoff.

Staicoff said once you apply for a permit, fire department personnel will inspect the burn location to make sure that it’s safe.

Among the things firefighters will look for are:

Landscape waste is the only thing being burned

Means of extinguishing nearby

Burn pile no longer than 24 feet in diameter and 6 feet high

At least 50 feet away from any structures or other property

Firefighters say laws like this are important because it keeps people safe.

“We’re not there to harass people or any of that stuff. We just want to educate them so that they’re safe and everybody else is safe. Now, if it becomes an ongoing issue where we are going to a certain residence a lot of times, law enforcement could be involved and there could be fines they have to pay,” said Staicoff.

Firefighters can also issue a notice of violation if you violate the city ordinance.

They recommend taking debris to compost sites outside the city.

For those burning in rural areas, they say you should check your local ordinances before burning and always use extra caution, especially on warm and windy days.

