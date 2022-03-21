Advertisement

Quincy Public Schools hiring for next school year

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public Schools have a variety of job positions open for next school year that they’re looking to fill right now.

QPS Personnel Director Lisa Otten said around a year ago they started the hiring process for next school year.

Otten said they will start seeing some resignations in about a month which will also open up more positions.

She said it’s important they get those positions filled as soon as possible.

“We tend to work early, on the early side, to get positions filled so we can ensure the best candidates for our students and for our building,” Otten said.

Otten said they are hiring positions in fields like transportation, food service, and teaching.

She says they’d like to fill three administrative positions as soon as possible, including music director, principal at Rooney Elementary School, and director at the Academy.

You can find their applications here.

