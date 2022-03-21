Rainy and gray days ahead

QUINCY (WGEM) - Monday was our last real warm day for the next seven days. We are expecting high temperatures to be running near normal over the next seven days. We are in another situation where it looks as if rain potential is near 100% for the entire area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop and continue through Wednesday night. There is a an area of low pressure that is tracking from the southwest to the north east and it will track directly over the region. On Tuesday late in the day through the evening it may spark a few thunderstorms that could be on the strong side especially for Monroe County, Missouri. As the system then tracks to the Northeast on Wednesday we will still see the potential for showers on the backside of the area of low pressure. This again is a slow moving storm system which could drop down in excess of an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall, possibly even some stronger amounts in localized areas. Looking down the line into the weekend, high temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the low to mid 50s and on Sunday temperatures will top out around 60 degrees.

