Advertisement

Reese Witherspoon acquires film rights to Dolly Parton novel

Parton is teaming with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company for an adaptation of the...
Parton is teaming with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company for an adaptation of the best-selling novel she co-wrote with James Patterson, “Run, Rose Run.”(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — With some support from her friend Reese Witherspoon, Dolly Parton is looking to be a movie star again.

Parton is teaming with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company for an adaptation of the best-selling novel she co-wrote with James Patterson, “Run, Rose Run.” Published in early March, the Nashville-based book centers on a bond between an aspiring country singer and a retired country superstar, a character Parton has said during media interviews that she was anxious to play on film.

“James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team,” Parton said in a statement Monday.

Witherspoon, who grew up in Nashville and won an Oscar for playing country great June Carter Cash in “Walk the Line,” said in a statement that Parton had long been one of her idols.

“Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere,” Witherspoon said. “My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading ‘Run, Rose, Run,’ a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

Parton has mostly acted in television in recent years, including a guest appearance on “Grace & Frankie,” but in the 1980s and 1990s starred in such feature films as “9 to 5,” “Steel Magnolias” and “Straight Talk.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old, Austin Joel Shaw.
Missing Pike County man found dead
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it saved 42 dogs and two cages of hamsters from terrible...
Animal Rescue League removes hundreds of animals from home
Mary Catherine Sumpter
Two indicted in connection with Hannibal armed robbery
Dozens of people listened intently during the class.
Record turnout for Quincy beekeeping class
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week-Week 29

Latest News

Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Thunderstorms are possible as this system rides over the region
Rainy and gray days ahead
FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept....
Lawsuit says Google discriminates against Black workers
Culver Stockton College
Culver-Stockton Tri-State Development Summit names inaugural executive director
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
In visit, Biden will thank Polish leader for refugee efforts