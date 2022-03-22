Advertisement

Advocacy Network for Children raising awareness, funds with yard signs

By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - April is National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month, and the Advocacy Network for Children is having a fundraiser to boost awareness.

Executive assistant Diane Piper said you can buy yard signs to help raise awareness.

The money will go toward expenses that are not covered by grant money.

She said this is an important event to make people aware that child abuse and neglect happen everywhere, including right here in the Tri-States.

“April is awareness month and that it takes a community to help a child who has been abused or neglected,” Piper said.

Signs are $10.

