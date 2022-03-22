Bomb threat shuts down Adams County Courthouse

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Courthouse was evacuated after a bomb threat was made at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies found “suspicious vehicles” near the courthouse and their immediate focus was to clear the building and the area.

Employees and people doing business at the courthouse were initially moved to a gas station at 537 Broadway and then were relocated to the sally port at the Adams County Jail complex.

Investigators said the Illinois Secretary of State Police bomb squad was called to sweep the area.

There was no word Tuesday morning on when the courthouse may reopen.

