Carthage museum set to reopen for season

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - After its six-month seasonal closure, the Kibbe Hancock County Heritage Museum is set to re-open on April 1.

Kibbe Museum board member, Joy Swearwingen, said the museum, that features natural history elements built around a collection from former biology professor Dr. Alice Kibbe.

“We bring people from all around,” Swearwingen said. “Carthage has a good history and a lot across the street is the history of the Mormon Church and the old jail.”

Swearwingen said new items are regularly brought to the museum including special exhibits on business, fashion and military items.

The museum will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. It is closed on major holidays.

