Advertisement

Carthage museum set to reopen for season

Carthage museum set to re-open.
Carthage museum set to re-open.(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - After its six-month seasonal closure, the Kibbe Hancock County Heritage Museum is set to re-open on April 1.

Kibbe Museum board member, Joy Swearwingen, said the museum, that features natural history elements built around a collection from former biology professor Dr. Alice Kibbe.

“We bring people from all around,” Swearwingen said. “Carthage has a good history and a lot across the street is the history of the Mormon Church and the old jail.”

Swearwingen said new items are regularly brought to the museum including special exhibits on business, fashion and military items.

The museum will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. It is closed on major holidays.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old, Austin Joel Shaw.
Missing Pike County man found dead
Courthouse employees gather in a garage following a bomb threat Tuesday morning.
Bomb threat shuts down Adams County Courthouse
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it saved 42 dogs and two cages of hamsters from terrible...
Animal Rescue League removes hundreds of animals from home
Larry E. Yetter, 73, of Colchester, Illinois.
Sheriff: 73-year-old uses car to run down, ram lawnmower repo man
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Latest News

Tri-State rural town sees economic boom
Small Tri-State town experiences economic boom
Blessing challenges QMG appeal
Blessing challenges transparency of QMG operation, filings
When will we see the sun?
Gray skies do not want to clear up
30-year-old, Austin Joel Shaw.
Coroner: No signs of assault or altercation in death of Pike County man