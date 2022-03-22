Coroner: No signs of assault or altercation in death of Pike County man

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reported Monday that a preliminary autopsy has revealed no signs of assault or altercation in the death of a 30-year-old Austin Shaw.

Greenwood said the cause of Shaw’s death is still pending a toxicology report.

According to Greenwood, a ground search was conducted Sunday about 100 yards into Adams County from Pike County. Shaw was found in that area about two hours into the search.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office reported Shaw went missing in the early evening hours of March 7.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shaw was last seen just southwest of Fishhook, where he was reportedly dropped off to go rock hunting. On March 14, a ground search was conducted. The Illinois State Police Air Operations also searched from the air.

