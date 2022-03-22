Advertisement

Coroner: No signs of assault or altercation in death of Pike County man

30-year-old, Austin Joel Shaw.
30-year-old, Austin Joel Shaw.(Pike County Sheriff)
By Jim Roberts
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reported Monday that a preliminary autopsy has revealed no signs of assault or altercation in the death of a 30-year-old Austin Shaw.

Greenwood said the cause of Shaw’s death is still pending a toxicology report.

According to Greenwood, a ground search was conducted Sunday about 100 yards into Adams County from Pike County. Shaw was found in that area about two hours into the search.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office reported Shaw went missing in the early evening hours of March 7.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shaw was last seen just southwest of Fishhook, where he was reportedly dropped off to go rock hunting. On March 14, a ground search was conducted. The Illinois State Police Air Operations also searched from the air.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old, Austin Joel Shaw.
Missing Pike County man found dead
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it saved 42 dogs and two cages of hamsters from terrible...
Animal Rescue League removes hundreds of animals from home
Courthouse employees gather in a garage following a bomb threat Tuesday morning.
Bomb threat shuts down Adams County Courthouse
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
Mary Catherine Sumpter
Two indicted in connection with Hannibal armed robbery

Latest News

Larry E. Yetter, 73, of Colchester, Illinois.
Sheriff: 73-year-old uses car to run down, ram lawnmower repo man
Courthouse employees gather in a garage following a bomb threat Tuesday morning.
Adams County bomb threat
Courthouse employees gather in a garage following a bomb threat Tuesday morning.
Bomb threat shuts down Adams County Courthouse
QPS Plans Ahead Amidst Inflation
Supply chain issues, inflation affecting QPS lunch operations