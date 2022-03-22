Gray skies do not want to clear up

QUINCY (WGEM) - We’re still monitoring the potential for some thunderstorms to develop from now through Wednesday morning. The threat for severe thunderstorms looks less likely but we could still get a few rumbles. We just can’t shake the gray skies for now as we are still set up for a rainy and cloudy and foggy weather for the entire area. We expect to see rain showers on and off from now all the way through Thursday afternoon. Some of these showers will be moderate to heavy. In addition to those gray and rainy conditions we will also see some fog. The area of low pressure that is bringing us the rain is just slowly trudging off to the northeast. It is not bringing in any to exceptionally cold air the Tri-States. Overnight lows will be at their coldest on Saturday night when drop down to around the freezing mark. Between now and the weekend skies will be mostly gray until Friday. Friday partly sunny skies will prevail and that sunshine will continue through the weekend.

