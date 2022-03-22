Hospital Report: March 22, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Juanita Niederhauser, age 85, of Quincy, died on March 20 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Michael Terry Kipley, age 70, of Quincy, died on March 20. in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Joyce Ann Hoskins age 83, of Quincy died on March 21 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Donald E. Leckbee 73, of Bonita Springs, Florida, formerly of Quincy, died on March 17 in Naples. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Yevette Gholston, age 56, of Quincy, IL, died on March 20 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Dora Elizabeth ‘Dodie’ Doellman, age 90, of Quincy, died on March 19 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

George Emil Kadow, age 63, of Galesburg, IL, formerly of Quincy died March 18, in Allure of Galesburg. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Clayton Fernandes & Cassidy Ruble of Pittsfield, IL...girl

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.