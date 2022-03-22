Advertisement

Hospital Report: March 22, 2022

Hospital Reports
Hospital Reports(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Juanita Niederhauser, age 85, of Quincy, died on March 20 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Michael Terry Kipley, age 70, of Quincy, died on March 20. in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Joyce Ann Hoskins age 83, of Quincy died on March 21 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Donald E. Leckbee 73, of Bonita Springs, Florida, formerly of Quincy, died on March 17 in Naples. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Yevette Gholston, age 56, of Quincy, IL, died on March 20 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Dora Elizabeth ‘Dodie’ Doellman, age 90, of Quincy, died on March 19 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

George Emil Kadow, age 63, of Galesburg, IL, formerly of Quincy died March 18, in Allure of Galesburg. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Clayton Fernandes & Cassidy Ruble of Pittsfield, IL...girl

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 21, 2022

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 20, 2022

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 21, 2021

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: March 21, 2021

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 19, 2022

Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Please email your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com at least two days in advance to see them on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 18, 2022

Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Email your birthdays to birthdays@wgem.com at least two days in advance to see them on air. Please include any necessary pronouncers.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 17, 2022

Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send birthdays to birthdays@wgem.com at least 2 days in advance to see them on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 17, 2022

Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: March 17, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 16, 2022

Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 16, 2022

Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: March 16, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 15, 2022

Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.