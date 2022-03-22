Advertisement

More than $1.5M going to reconstruction projects in Quincy

By Charity Bell
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - From replacing water mains to rebuilding curbs, get ready for even more construction projects in Quincy.

Quincy City Council approved a more than $1,585,000 bid Monday night that will go to reconstructing dilapidated infrastructure.

Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said they’re looking to rebuild sidewalks, revamp curbs and gutters, add new pavement, change out old train tracks, and replace a storm sewer and water main from 2nd to 3rd and Spring Street, and from 2nd and Spring Street to 2nd and College Street.

“It’s pretty rough to get equipment through there, so long-term damage to vehicles. We really want to get that cleaned up and out of the way and replace the sidewalks,” Conte said.

Conte wants to get the projects started as soon as possible. He said it could take up to the fall before the construction is done.

