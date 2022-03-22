QCT gives preview of its next production

QUINCY (WGEM) - As live theater takes center stage again, Quincy Community Theatre is putting on another musical next month.

Some people got a preview Monday night.

The audience got to see a small portion of the musical Mame, and then a behind-the-scenes look at the history, the set pieces, the music, and the choreography.

It all wrapped up with a meeting with the cast and crew.

Director Brandon Thompson told us why he chose Mame, which hit Broadway all the way back in the 1960s.

“Mame is the emblem of adventure, and to seize life, to seize opportunity, and along the way, be kind to one another. So, when we were preparing shows for our 2022 season, we were looking at shows that would put smiles on peoples faces,” Thompson said.

Thomson says the Show will run from April 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

You can still buy tickets.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.