Quincy Police to buy new tactical vests to better protect officers

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council approved one request Monday night that, police officers said, will help better protect them while they protect and serve you.

QPD requested five new tactical vests, and ballistic (riffle) plates to go with the vests, that will cost the city $13,695 in total.

Deputy Chief Adam Yates said the vests, their tactical team has now, are 15-years old and are expired. That means they are not safe for officers to use.

They’re looking to replace them with new Safariland Shift 360 Level IIIA, meaning they will be able to protect them against higher caliber handgun rounds like 45s.

Yate said they use these vests in critical situations when they know the suspect is armed and dangerous.

“They fit the officer a little bit better but they also cover some areas that we’re a little more concerned with that the old vests did not. They also have safety features that make them easier to take off in a hurry. So, if an officer were to get shot, sometimes it can be difficult to get the vest off,” Yates said.

Yates said this approval will make sure all 15 people on their tactical team have the necessary equipment they need.

He said the old vests still can be used, just not out in the field. They will keep them in their EMT trucks to re-enforce the vehicle or to protect hostages in dangerous situations.

Yates said the vests are made specifically for each officer so it will take time to get them customized. He expects to get them by June.

